MS of DH Ganderbal attached as staff allege misbehavior

Ganderbal, July 10: The authorities on Monday attached the Medical Superintendent of district hospital Ganderbal with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir pending an inquiry against the official.
"Pending inquiry, Dr. Abdul Majid Bhat, Medical Officer, presently looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal is hereby attached with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir with immediate effect. Consequent to the above, Dr. Nighat Yasmeen Sheikh, Medical
Officer, presently looking after the charge of Dy. Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal shall also look after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal till further orders" reads an order issued by the Director of Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.
Earlier several doctors and paramedics posted at district hospital Ganderbal protested against the Medical Superintendent of the hospital for his alleged indecent behavior.
The protesting staff alleged that the Medical Superintendent is harassing them unnecessarily and exhibiting indecent behavior towards them. They said that the doctor has been "once placed under suspension by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir in a similar case when the official was posted as Incharge Medical Superintendent of district hospital Handwara."
The protesting doctors and paramedics had urged the authorities to remove the present MS. Dr Abdul Majid denied the allegations by the protesting doctors and paramedics. " These are baseless allegations," he said in response to the allegations by the staff.