MS of DH Ganderbal attached as staff allege misbehavior

"Pending inquiry, Dr. Abdul Majid Bhat, Medical Officer, presently looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal is hereby attached with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir with immediate effect. Consequent to the above, Dr. Nighat Yasmeen Sheikh, Medical

Officer, presently looking after the charge of Dy. Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal shall also look after the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal till further orders" reads an order issued by the Director of Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.