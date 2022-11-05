Mutations have made monkeypox 'smarter': Indian-origin scientists

"Our focus is on looking at the specific genes involved in copying the virus genome. Monkeypox is a huge virus with approximately 200,000 DNA bases in the genome," lead researcher Kamlendra Singh said.



He explained that the DNA genome for monkeypox is converted into nearly 200 proteins, so it comes with all the armor' it needs to replicate, divide and continue to infect others.



"Viruses will make billions of copies of itself and only the fittest will survive, as the mutations help them adapt and continue to spread," he said.



Kannan and Kandasamy examined five specific proteins while analyzing the monkeypox virus strains -- DNA polymerase, DNA helicase, bridging protein A22R, DNA glycosylase and G9R.



Researchers continue to question how the monkeypox virus has evolved over time.



The efficacy of current Centres for Disease Control and Prevention-approved drugs to treat monkeypox have been suboptimal, likely because they were originally developed to treat HIV and herpes but have since received emergency use authorization in an attempt to control the recent monkeypox outbreak.