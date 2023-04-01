Narrow Band UVB Chamber inaugurated at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 1: A Narrow Band UV B chamber was inaugurated by Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla Prof. Ruby Reshi.
Medical Superintendent Dr Parvaiz Masoodi and Head of Department Dermatology GMC Baramulla, Prof Syed Mubashir briefed about the treatments and the protocols used in treatment by using this therapy.
“This treatment facility is one such treatment which can be used for various dermatological diseases like vitiligo, Psoriasis, pruritic disorders, mycosis fungoides,” the handout reads.
This facility is one of the treatments now available in north Kashmir.
“Lot of patients who used to travel to private facilities will be able to avail this treatment facility here at GMC Baramulla,” the handout reads.
The patients welcomed the move and are hopeful that the therapy will provide relief and a healing touch to various chronic dermatological diseases.
“This is one of the best facilities now available at GMC Baramulla. Earlier patients used to go to SMHS for treatment,” MS Dr Pervaiz Masudie said.
HoD Dermatology Dr Syed Mubashir was pivotal in installing this high-tech machine at GMC Baramulla, the handout reads.