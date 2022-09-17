National CME on Haematology inaugurated at SKIMS

Srinagar: The Department of Clinical Haematology & Blood Marrow Transplant SKIMS today inaugurated National CME on hematology at SKIMS auditorium.
The theme was "Current Insights Into Hematology and Blood Marrow Transplant”. Eminent hematologist of the country Prof. B. M. Aggarwal who is at present Professor and Head Departement Of Hematology Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai was the chief guest on the occasion.
The programme will be followed by one day scientific session in which experts from across country will present scientific papers on various day to day issues in hematology
Director SKIMS/Ex-Officio Secretary to Govt. Prof. Parvaiz A Koul in his address complimented the department for organising the event and expressed hope that the scientific sessions will be thought provoking and will give deeper insights into future of hematology.
He also hailed contribution of luminaries such as Prof. Ismail Qadri, Prof. Ramesh Pandita, Samoon Jeelani and many others who he said contributed tremendously in the growth of hematology which has come a long way, he added. He further added that many students of SKIMS are doing extraordinarily well at world level in top institutions like Harvard.
Chief Guest Prof. B. M. Agarwal in his brief address to the audience thanked SKIMS for invitation and appreciated progressive and resilient nature of Kashmiris.