National conference of plastic surgeons held in Amritsar

Srinagar: Plastic surgeons from across the nation participated in 56-th annual conference of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India.

A magnificent inauguration ceremony for APSICON 2022 took place at Guru Nanak Dev University today. Plastic surgeons arrived at Amritsar to attend the annual conference.

Dr. Ravi K. Mahajan, President of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, informed that this five-day conference would feature a series of master classes, video lectures and workshops on the latest developments in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister of Local Bodies Government of Punjab, graced the event as the chief guest while Giyani Girdhar, Director General, Association of Health Care Providers and Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, Amritsar, were present at the venue as guests of honour.

Dr. J.S. Sandhu welcomed all the delegates to the prestigious event. He said, “I am glad to see so many scholarly plastic surgeons who have come together to promote plastic surgery as a science and art through this event.”

It is pertinent to note that this is only the second time that APSICON is being held in Punjab, with the first one being held at Patiala 40 years back. Furthermore, the conference has 700 plastic surgeons from different parts of the country and about 20 plastic surgeons hailing from the UK, USA, Dubai, Australia, and Europe, are also attending the conference.