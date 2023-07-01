National Doctors’ Day | Inadequate strength of medicos, a compromise with healthcare delivery

Recently, the J&K Public Services Commission released the selection list of Assistant Professors for various departments in the newly established Government Medical Colleges. These Assistant Professors, once they join, will bridge the gap between patient services and infrastructure in these institutions. The establishment of new medical colleges aims to improve healthcare access and bring specialized services closer to the masses, while also addressing the shortage of medical and para-medical personnel across states and union territories. However, experts in medical education believe that special attention and adequate manpower are needed during the initial years of these medical colleges, as it will determine how patients transition from centrally located tertiary care hospitals.

While the filling of these Assistant Professor posts is a positive step, numerous other vacancies, especially in peripheral hospitals, still remain unfilled. Despite the government conducting special drives to recruit medical officers, hundreds of positions have remained vacant. Even when selected, many doctors are reluctant to join their places of posting in rural and remote hospitals, exacerbating the shortage of healthcare professionals in J&K’s rural areas. The challenges associated with rural healthcare settings, including limited resources, infrastructure deficiencies, and isolation from urban centers, make these positions unappealing to most doctors. Moreover, the lack of educational and career growth opportunities in rural areas further discourages healthcare professionals from considering these placements.