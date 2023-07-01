National Doctors’ Day | Inadequate strength of medicos, a compromise with healthcare delivery

Srinagar, July 1: The shortage of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir continues to impact patient care as vacant positions remain unfilled, causing distress for both medical professionals and patients. On this Doctors’ Day, it is crucial for the government to focus on expediting the process of filling these vacancies in order to enhance patient care and safeguard the interests of doctors.
Recently, the J&K Public Services Commission released the selection list of Assistant Professors for various departments in the newly established Government Medical Colleges. These Assistant Professors, once they join, will bridge the gap between patient services and infrastructure in these institutions. The establishment of new medical colleges aims to improve healthcare access and bring specialized services closer to the masses, while also addressing the shortage of medical and para-medical personnel across states and union territories. However, experts in medical education believe that special attention and adequate manpower are needed during the initial years of these medical colleges, as it will determine how patients transition from centrally located tertiary care hospitals.
While the filling of these Assistant Professor posts is a positive step, numerous other vacancies, especially in peripheral hospitals, still remain unfilled. Despite the government conducting special drives to recruit medical officers, hundreds of positions have remained vacant. Even when selected, many doctors are reluctant to join their places of posting in rural and remote hospitals, exacerbating the shortage of healthcare professionals in J&K’s rural areas. The challenges associated with rural healthcare settings, including limited resources, infrastructure deficiencies, and isolation from urban centers, make these positions unappealing to most doctors. Moreover, the lack of educational and career growth opportunities in rural areas further discourages healthcare professionals from considering these placements.
Applicants for medical officer positions have highlighted the stringent rules and unattractive pay packages as deterrents. They argue that the government should offer better incentives, such as financial benefits, livable residential facilities, and paid leave to visit families, in order to encourage doctors to consider rural postings. Creating an attractive work environment and improving living conditions in difficult areas are vital to enhancing patient care, as distressed doctors cannot be expected to provide the best services.
Even tertiary care hospitals are grappling with a shortage of doctors, leading to an imbalanced doctor-patient ratio and impacting the quality of care provided. The inadequacy of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir's premier hospitals raises concerns about the attention and care patients receive in this challenging situation.
Addressing the shortage of doctors in J&K requires immediate attention from the government. Expedited recruitment processes, better incentives, and improved living conditions can attract and retain healthcare professionals in rural and remote areas, ultimately enhancing patient care across the districts.