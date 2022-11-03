‘Neck-manipulation can lead to vertebral artery dissection, immediate strokes’

He said that these manipulations can lead to nerve and vessel damages. “If any vessel gets damaged, it can lead to vertebral artery dissection and can even cause death to the patient,” he said. Dr Hassan said that not only at saloons, people who go for neck therapies, should check the credentials of a particular person, as there are many quacks in the market, who don’t have knowledge and end up damaging the nerves of patients. “People who have Osteoporosis, herniated disks should avoid such manipulations,” he said.

Dr Masood Rashid, Consultant Anaesthesia and Critical Care said that in 2008, medical representative from downtown Srinagar reported to SMHS casualty with signs of dizziness after neck massage at barber shop. “After few hours his Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) fell to 3. Patient was put on a ventilator ward, died after two days,” he said. Doctors said that due to neck manipulation or a message, there is no proper blood supply, which affects the brain.

Dr Mir Mushtaq, a prominent valley based Orthopedic doctor told Greater Kashmir that people need to take these things seriously. Most of the people are unaware about these neck manipulations. "The stroke is caused by sudden flexion while getting their hair washed at the salon. Putting the cold water on their neck and head creates problems in the blood supply to the brain. In some cases, tear or dissection of the arteries cause formation of blood clots at the base of the skull which cause a major stroke in the brain," he said

However, doctors said people need not to panic but to remain cautious. They said that there are many reasons and health conditions which could lead to this kind of stroke.