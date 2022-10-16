New ambulance handed over to PHC Peeri

Rajouri: The Department of Health on Sunday handed over a new ambulance to Primary Health Center (PHC) Peeri of Kandi block.

Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Abdul Hamid Zarger handed over this new ambulance to Primary Health Centre Peeri for the patients.

In an official statement, BMO Kandi, Dr. Iqbal Malik said that this new ambulance will greatly help in improving the access to quality healthcare services in far flung areas.