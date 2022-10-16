New ambulance handed over to PHC Peeri

Rajouri: The Department of Health on Sunday handed over a new ambulance to Primary Health Center (PHC) Peeri of Kandi block.
Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Abdul Hamid Zarger handed over this new ambulance to Primary Health Centre Peeri for the patients.
In an official statement, BMO Kandi, Dr. Iqbal Malik said that this new ambulance will greatly help in improving the access to quality healthcare services in far flung areas.
The CMO interacted with the health staff and passed on the directions for further improvement of healthcare services.
He assured of taking appropriate steps to provide high-quality healthcare services.
It is pertinent to mention that the Department of Tribal Affairs J&K has provided 6 ambulances, 3 X-ray machines, and 3 dental chairs to health block Kandi for improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Earlier ambulances were provided to difficult areas such as Budhal which has significantly improved healthcare access to patients.