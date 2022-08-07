New Covid-like rapid test to spot cancers, heart disease more easily

London: A team of international researchers from the UK, US and Germany, has built a new easy-to-use test that could diagnose non-infectious diseases like heart attacks and cancers more quickly.

The new test, called CrisprZyme, works by detecting molecular signals in the body called biomarkers, which are already used in things like Covid-19 testing where the presence of SARS-CoV-2 genes indicates Covid.

There are also biomarkers for non-infectious diseases: for example, prostate specific antigen (PSA) in the blood can sometimes act as a biomarker to indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

Diagnostic tests based on RNA or DNA often require controlled temperatures and involve multiple steps. The new test can be used at room temperature in a user-friendly process.