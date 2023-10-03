New headband to catch early signs of Alzheimer’s while you sleep

New York: US scientists have developed a novel headband that can pick up early signs of Alzheimer's disease, much before symptoms like memory loss start to appear, in sleep.

The digital biomarker uses electroencephalography (EEG) that can be recorded from simple headband devices to detect brain wave patterns related to memory reactivation in sleep, which are part of a system that processes memories in deep sleep.

The results, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, identify a relationship between EEG readings and levels of specific molecular changes indicative of presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Additional findings further demonstrate that early stages of mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease can be detected in the EEG signals.

"This digital biomarker essentially enables any simple EEG headband device to be used as a fitness tracker for brain health," said Brice McConnell, Assistant Professor of Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.