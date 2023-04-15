New implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumours

New York: Researchers have found a way to tame pancreatic cancer - one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers - by delivering immunotherapy directly into the tumour with a device that is smaller than a grain of rice.

The team from Houston Methodist Research Institute in the U.S. used an implantable nanofluidic device they invented to deliver CD40 monoclonal antibodies (mAb), a promising immunotherapeutic agent, at a sustained low-dose via the nanofluidic drug-eluting seed (NDES).

The NDES device consists of a stainless-steel drug reservoir containing nanochannels, thus creating a membrane that allows for sustained diffusion when the drug is released.

The result, published in Advanced Science, found in murine models, was tumour reduction at a four-fold lower dosage than traditional systemic immunotherapy treatment.