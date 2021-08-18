New India @75 concept | Committee to implement HIV, TB, blood donation campaigns

As per the terms of reference, the committee would prepare J&K-level and district-level implementation plan and media plan for awareness regarding HIV, TB and blood donation.

The committee would also identify high prevalent districts for flagging HIV, TB and blood donation campaigns in a phased manner to identify schools and colleges in the high-prevalent districts.

Besides, it would publicise and ensure coverage of campaigns through AIR and Doordarshan, other TV and radio channels and organise orientation and fortnightly meetings.

As per the GAD order, the committee would have Project Director, J&K AIDS Control Society (JKACS) as its chairman.

Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu, Director Colleges Higher Education J&K, Director Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan J&K, Deputy Director (Basic Services Division) JKACS, Deputy Director (IEC) JKACS, Chief Accounts Officer JKACS, and Chief Medical Officers would be its members.

The committee would also comprise Programme Officer of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme Kashmir and Jammu, Representatives of All India Radio J&K (Srinagar and Jammu, Doordarshan Kendra J&K (Srinagar and Jammu), Press Information Bureau J&K (Srinagar and Jammu), representatives from NGOs (targeted invention), and JKACS, all Assistant Directors JKACS as its members.

Assistant Director (Youth Affairs) JKACS would be the convener of the committee.