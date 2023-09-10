New MBBS Doda GMC batch visits SDH Bhaderwah

Doda, Sep 10: The new batch of undergraduate MBBS students (2023-24) of Doda Government medical College today visited Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah as a part of their foundational course under the Department of Community Medicine GMC Doda.
The visit was conducted under the guidance of the Medical College principal (Dr.) Puja Vimesh and under overall supervision of HOD Community Medicines, Dr. Suresh K Kotwal.
During the visit the students went round all sections of SDH Bhaderwah and were imparted orientation regarding the functioning of Community Health Centre by the staff.
Earlier, Academic Registrar, Dr. Walied K Balwan and junior Resident Dr Nayyar Sajjad sensitised the students regarding the purpose of the visit. He gave them initial orientation regarding the visit.
The other staff of community medicines department whose active involvement made this event possible were Shahid Saleem (MSW), Shazad manhas (MSW), Shokit Ali (MSW), Sehrish Naseem (MSW), Charanjit Singh (HE), and Gohar Nazir (RC).