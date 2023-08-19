New rapid blood test to detect 18 infectious, inflammatory diseases in kids

Using a single sample of blood, the test could enable clinicians to diagnose the cause of fever based on the distinctive pattern of genes being "switched on or off" by the body in response to specific illnesses.

While current tests for some of the conditions can take several hours, days or even weeks, a test-based on this approach would be capable of providing a result in under 60 minutes.

Researchers from Imperial College London explained that a diagnostic test based on patients' gene expression could drastically improve the diagnosis of childhood diseases, reduce delayed and missed diagnoses, and have a significant impact on health care, especially in developing regions.

"Despite huge strides forward in medical technology, when a child is brought into hospital with a fever, our initial approach is to treat based on the doctors' 'impression' of the likely causes of the child's illness," said Professor Michael Levin, from the Imperial’s Department of Infectious Disease.

"As clinicians, we need to make rapid decisions on treatment, often just based on the child's symptoms, information from the parents, and our medical training and experience," he added, "but we may not know whether a fever is bacterial, viral, or something else until hours or days after a child has been admitted, when their test results come back."