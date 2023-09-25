NHM J&K releases August ranking of public health facilities

Srinagar: National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir today released the ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of August 2023.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, followed by GMC Anantnag, SMGS Hospital, Jammu, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu and Government Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included SMHS, Srinagar, Government Dental College, Srinagar, GMC Doda, Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

In the category of District Hospitals, DH Ganderbal has secured first place followed by DH Shopian, DH Kishtwar, DH Samba and ASYM DH Budgam. The bottom five in this category included MCCH Anantnag, DH Poonch, DH Pulwama, DH Ramban and DH Reasi.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been banged by CHC Rajpora, Pulwama followed by E.H Vijaypur Samba, CHC Sunderbani, CHC Kangan and CHC Kralpora. The bottom five in this category included CHC Taryath, CHC Rohama, CHC Kremshore, CHC Gandoh and CHC Thanamandi.