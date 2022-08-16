NHM J&K to hire tribal ASHAs for healthcare outreach

Srinagar: In a significant move to strengthen the grass root level health services in J&K, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) for serving the Tribal/ nomadic population of J&K.

J&K has a unique blend of diverse climate conditions, cultures, languages, economic practices and other identities. The tribal population in itself is a classic example of heterogeneity.

In June 2021, the Tribal Affairs Department, J&K initiated the first survey of the transhumant tribal population. It was aimed at welfare planning in the wake of the long-felt need for focused development. For catering the health care needs of such nomadic population, J&K has got the sanction of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). The ASHAs for these areas will be chosen among nomadic population which is surveyed by tribal department.