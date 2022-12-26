NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of November, 2022.
In first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by AH GMC Baramulla, Government Dental College Srinagar, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu and AH GMC Rajouri. Bottom five in this category included Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar; Children Hospital Bemina, Super Speciality Hospital Jammu; GMC Kathua and AH GMC Doda.
In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been secured by DH Bandipora followed by DH JLNM, Srinagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ; DH Poonch and DH Samba. Bottom five in this category included DH Shopian, DH Handwara, DH Kishtwar, DH Kulgam & DH Budgam.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been clinched by EH Qazigund followed by CHC Seer, CHC Yaripora, CHC Kokernag and CHC Ramgarh. Bottom five in this category included CHC Marwah, CHC Bani, CHC Khour, CHC Khan Sahib & CHC Thathri.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, first rank has been bagged by PHC Kakapora followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Hakura, PHC Dhanni and NTPHC Kalaban. Bottom five in this category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.
JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Honourable Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK e-Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.