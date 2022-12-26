NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of November, 2022.

In first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by AH GMC Baramulla, Government Dental College Srinagar, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu and AH GMC Rajouri. Bottom five in this category included Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar; Children Hospital Bemina, Super Speciality Hospital Jammu; GMC Kathua and AH GMC Doda.

In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been secured by DH Bandipora followed by DH JLNM, Srinagar, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu ; DH Poonch and DH Samba. Bottom five in this category included DH Shopian, DH Handwara, DH Kishtwar, DH Kulgam & DH Budgam.