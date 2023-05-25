NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of April 2023.

In first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other services in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, Chest Disease Hospital Jammu clinched the first rank followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, AH GMC Rajouri, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Srinagar and Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar. T

he bottom five in this category included GMC Handwara, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, GMC Kathua, Government Hospital Lal Ded, Srinagar and Super Speciality, Jammu.