NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of April 2023.
In first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other services in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, Chest Disease Hospital Jammu clinched the first rank followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, AH GMC Rajouri, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Srinagar and Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar. T
he bottom five in this category included GMC Handwara, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, GMC Kathua, Government Hospital Lal Ded, Srinagar and Super Speciality, Jammu.
In the category of District Hospitals, the first rank has been secured by DH Poonch followed by DH JLNM, Srinagar, DH Bandipora, DH Kulgam and DH Reasi. The bottom five in this category included DH Ganderbal, DH Ramban, DH Shopian, DH Budgam and MCCH Anantnag.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Seer got the first place followed by CHC Shangus, CHC Dooru, SDH Bijbehara and CHC Uri. The bottom five in this category included CHC Nowshera, CHC Taryath, CHC Yaripora, CHC Tangmarg and CHC Kangan.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, the first rank has been clinched by PHC Mattan followed by PHCs Kakapora, Sallar, Achabal and Srigwfara. The bottom five in this category included PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu, PHC Machil and PHC Keran.
Pertinently, JK e-Sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. The system has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW.