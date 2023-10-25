NHM releases September ranking of health facilities

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by GMC Rajouri, followed by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu, Government Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar and Government Dental College, Jammu. Besides, the bottom five in this category included SMHS, Srinagar, GMC Handwara, Government Dental College, Srinagar, GMC Udhampur, Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

In the category of District Hospitals, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, secured first place followed by DH Kishtwar, DH Ganderbal, ASYM DH Budgam and DH Shopian. The bottom five in this category included MCCH Anantnag, DH Ramban, DH Poonch, DH Bandipora and DH Pulwama.