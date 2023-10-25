NHM releases September ranking of health facilities

Srinagar, Oct 25: National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, today released the ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK eSahaj) for the month of September 2023.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by GMC Rajouri, followed by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu, Government Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar and Government Dental College, Jammu. Besides, the bottom five in this category included SMHS, Srinagar, GMC Handwara, Government Dental College, Srinagar, GMC Udhampur, Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.
In the category of District Hospitals, Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, secured first place followed by DH Kishtwar, DH Ganderbal, ASYM DH Budgam and DH Shopian. The bottom five in this category included MCCH Anantnag, DH Ramban, DH Poonch, DH Bandipora and DH Pulwama.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been bagged by CHC Bijbehara followed by CHC Rajpora, Pulwama CHC Zainpora, Shopian, CHC Shangus, Anantnag and CHC Ghagwal, Samba. The bottom five in this category included CHC Taryath, Government Hospital Sarwal, CHC DH Pora, CHC Chattergam, and CHC Kralpora.
JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4 November as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities i.e. tertiary care, district hospitals, community health centres. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.
The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of September 2023, on a real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.