Nine fresh COVID deaths, 2,751 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 1: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 2751 new COVID-19 cases- 1646 in Kashmir and 1105 in Jammu-even as five new deaths were reported in Kashmir and four in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,38,176 while the death toll jumped to 4,684-2,394 in Kashmir and 2,289 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 400935 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 6556 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 32,558-8,989 in Jammu and 23,569 in Kashmir.