NISD organises programs for elderly in South Kashmir

In a significant development National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI in association with Anugraha RRTC Delhi with technical inputs from Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics Group, organised several programs and workshops for the overall well being of Senior Citizens in South Kashmir.

In her message, Dr Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson Anugraha said, “Our study in Kashmir revealed that a significant number of elderly people have many preventable and curable diseases.

We realised that patients and caregivers lacked proper awareness and education about the importance of healthy ageing and non-pharmacological interventions in the management of diseases.