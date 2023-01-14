NISD organises programs for elderly in South Kashmir

In a significant development National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI in association with Anugraha RRTC Delhi with technical inputs from Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics Group, organised several programs and workshops for the overall well being of Senior Citizens in South Kashmir.
In her message, Dr Aabha Chaudhary, Chairperson Anugraha said, “Our study in Kashmir revealed that a significant number of elderly people have many preventable and curable diseases.
We realised that patients and caregivers lacked proper awareness and education about the importance of healthy ageing and non-pharmacological interventions in the management of diseases.
Non-pharmacological interventions include lifestyle modification, a balanced diet and proper exercise. Besides other factors, abandonment and neglecting elderly people is detrimental to their mental and physical health. Rising to the occasion, with technical support from Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics Group we organised several programs and workshops for senior citizens and caregivers on healthy in South Kashmir.”
Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman, Chairman and Founder, Kashmir Clinics Group said, “We are committed to providing the best healthcare facilities including awareness and holistic health to elders and that is why we started our awareness campaign with a symposium about holistic health in elderly”. On the occasion, Dr. Shakeel also announced special discounts on medicines and investigations for senior citizens at Kashmir Clinics South.
The programs included A Day-long Symposium on Healthy Aging, 3-day residential workshop on Dementia and its management, 3-day residential workshop on Geriatric care and 5-day training program for caregivers. These programs were conducted at KC Auditorium, Kashmir Clinics South, Anatnag, South Kashmir.
Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Director, Kashmir Clinics South, thanked NISD for organising such programs in South Kashmir and hoped for organising more such educational and awareness programs in future.