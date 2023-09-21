NITI Aayog lauds J&K H&MED for successful implementation of DNB programme in district hospitals

Jammu: Achieving accolades in implementation of ambitious healthcare initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, the Health and Medical Education Department of the UT has received high appreciation from NITI Aayog for successful implementation of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Program in District Hospitals.

“The DNB programme has significantly improved the standard of healthcare services in various hospitals of J&K”, stated Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, member NITI Aayog, during his extensive visit to the Union Territory.

The visit was part of strengthening and assessing the services being delivered at Health Wellness Centers besides implementation of DNB Program in J&K.

Besides Dr Paul the team was comprised of Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR and Secretary DHR, New Delhi in J&K today visited Jammu.

The team visited rural Health and Wellness Centre SC Shama Chak and urban Health and Wellness Centre UTPHC, Shastri Nagar to assess services of comprehensive primary healthcare being provided in the field. They also toured Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, who has been pioneer in implementation of DNB program in J&K also accompanied the visiting team.