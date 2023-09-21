NITI Aayog lauds J&K H&MED for successful implementation of DNB programme in district hospitals

Jammu: Achieving accolades in implementation of ambitious healthcare initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, the Health and Medical Education Department of the UT has received high appreciation from NITI Aayog for successful implementation of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Program in District Hospitals.
“The DNB programme has significantly improved the standard of healthcare services in various hospitals of J&K”, stated Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, member NITI Aayog, during his extensive visit to the Union Territory.
The visit was part of strengthening and assessing the services being delivered at Health Wellness Centers besides implementation of DNB Program in J&K.
Besides Dr Paul the team was comprised of Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR and Secretary DHR, New Delhi in J&K today visited Jammu.
The team visited rural Health and Wellness Centre SC Shama Chak and urban Health and Wellness Centre UTPHC, Shastri Nagar to assess services of comprehensive primary healthcare being provided in the field. They also toured Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, who has been pioneer in implementation of DNB program in J&K also accompanied the visiting team.
A brief presentation on implementation of DNB program at Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu was given by Dr. Parveen Yograj, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.
Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul appreciated the Health and Medical Education Department J&K for successful implementation of DNB program in District Hospitals. He addressed the faculty members and DNB residents from all parts of India like Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharastra.
Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul highly appreciated the facilities being provided to the DNB residents including DNB library and conference room.
He said the prime objective of DNB program is to have high and uniform national standard in various disciplines of modern medicines. He motivated the DNB residents and faculty members to get quality medical education, have nice interaction with patients and give services to poor patients round the clock. He congratulated the administration, staff, faculty members and DNB residents for being part of successful implementation of the DNB program.