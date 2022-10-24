No COVID-19 case reported in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 24: Jammu and Kashmir reported no fresh COVID-19 case even as there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours also, officials said on Monday.
They said so far 479266 people have been infected. Among the cases, 174028 are from Jammu division and 305238 from Kashmir Valley.
There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4785 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2352 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.
Besides, they said, no Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. There are now 23 active cases— nine in Jammu and 14 in Kashmir.
The officials told GNS that there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 435 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, they added.