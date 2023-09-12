No ENT, dermatologist at SDH Kupwara

Kupwara, Sep 11: The patients visiting DNB accredited Sub District Hospital Kupwara have been suffering due to lack of specialised doctors.
The hospital has been functioning without ENT and dermatologist doctors for long thus putting locals into a lot of hardships. The residents said that due to non-availability of ENT and dermatologist doctors at SDH Kupwara, they were suffering a lot. They said that either they have to visit District Hospital Handwara or take private consultation for treatment.
The residents said that they were happy over DNB accreditation to SDH Kupwara and believed that authorities would depute specialised doctors here but almost two years have passed since the hospital was upgraded. However, still it is functioning without specialised doctors.
“Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara caters to thousands of souls who have been left at the mercy of private practicing doctors. Even SDH Kupwara remains first choice for patients from border areas including Karnah, Machil, Keran, Budnamal, Jumgand, Kumkadi and others but due to lack of ENT and dermatologist doctors here, they suffer a lot,” Shahid Peer, a local told Greater Kashmir.
"Earlier an ENT doctor was performing duties here but after his attachment was cancelled a year ago, his replacement was not made. Whenever we approach hospital authorities, we are being told that the hospital does not possess ENT and dermatologist posts. Can not authorities attach ENT and dermatologist doctors here untill the posts are created," he added. The residents have again appealed authorities to depute ENT and dermatologist doctors at SDH Kupwara so that the hardships being faced by people may end.
Medical Superintendent SDH Kupwara Dr Mohammad Shafi told Greater Kashmir that the posts of ENT and dermatologist doctors were yet to be created.
"I have taken up the issue with higher ups. Hopefully something concrete would be done in near future," he added.