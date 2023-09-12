No ENT, dermatologist at SDH Kupwara

The hospital has been functioning without ENT and dermatologist doctors for long thus putting locals into a lot of hardships. The residents said that due to non-availability of ENT and dermatologist doctors at SDH Kupwara, they were suffering a lot. They said that either they have to visit District Hospital Handwara or take private consultation for treatment.

The residents said that they were happy over DNB accreditation to SDH Kupwara and believed that authorities would depute specialised doctors here but almost two years have passed since the hospital was upgraded. However, still it is functioning without specialised doctors.