No need to get panicked over dengue: DHSK

Srinagar, Oct 24: As dengue death toll in Jammu region climbed to 7, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Monday said there is no need to get panicked amidst winters as the survival of mosquito in the cold weather is remote.
He said the department has already issued advisories in which common masses have been emphasized upon to take precautionary measures.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said there is no need to panic about the spread of dengue. "Winter has approached. There is considerable dip in temperature, so the survival of dengue mosquito in cold is dead impossible", he said.
The Director Health Services Kashmir also said though few cases and deaths have been reported in Jammu division because of moderate temperature there, however in Kashmir valley the climate has considerably changed and as such there is no possibility of dengue.
"Despite all circumstances the DHSK is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality", he asserted.
He further added that DHSK has issued advisories in recent past in favor of public besides a part of awareness among common masses how to deal with the situation. "People should not panic. There is a need to keep your surroundings clean and maintain hygiene", he said.
Notably Jammu division has reported slight uptick in dengue cases as the toll climbed to 7 yesterday.