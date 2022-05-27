No need to panic over monkeypox virus, says DAK

“The virus doesn’t spread easily through the air because it requires close contact with an infected person. And the virus is unlikely to become a pandemic like Covid-19,” said Dr Hassan.

He said monkeypox is “by no means new.” “The first human case was detected in 1970 and since then most monkeypox cases have been found in central and south Africa where the disease is endemic. Cases outside Africa have been linked to travel history or imported animals from the endemic area. However, in the current outbreak there are cases that have no history of travel.”

The DAK President said monkeypox is a mild illness and most cases recover on their own without treatment.