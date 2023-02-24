No sub divisional hospital established in J&K in last 3 years : Official data

Srinagar, Feb 24: Not a single Sub Divisional Hospital has been established in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, reveals the official data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, in 2019-20, 1193 Sub-divisional hospitals were established across India, 1224 in 2020-21 and 1275 in 2021-22 but no such facility was established in J&K in these years.
Meanwhile, 15 District Hospitals (DH) were functional in J&K in 2021-22, 16 in 2020-21 and 21 in 2019-20.
As per the data, 2471 sub-centres, 973 Public Health Centres (PHCs) and 79 Community Health Centres (CHCs) are functional in J&K till March 2022.
In February 2018, Government of India had announced 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) to be established across the country by December 2022.
The existing Sub- Health Centres (SHC), Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) are transformed into AB-HWCs to deliver Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) that includes preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services which are universal, free, and closer to the community.
As on Jan 31,2023 a total of 1,56,412 AB- HWCs have been operationalized across the country.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 2,966 health and wellness centres have been made functional till January 31, 2023.
Out of 2966 Ab-HWCs, 590 are Primary Health Centres (PHC), 2,331 are Sub- Health Centres (SHC) and 45 are Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC).
Under PM-ABHIM, so far in FY 2021-22 & FY 2022-23, administrative approval has been accorded for an amount of Rs 9,718.62 Crore for establishment, strengthening of 7808 Rural HWCs, 264 Urban HWCs, 485 BPHUs, 216 District IPHLs and 175 CCBs across States, UTs as per the proposal received.
Besides that, 157 Medical Colleges have been approved in three phases under the Scheme of ‘Establishment of new Medical Colleges.
Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), setting up of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 75 projects of upgradation of Government Medical Colleges/Institutions (GMCIs) have been approved in various phases so far.
It is worth mentioning that in order to improve health infrastructure and services in public health facilities, the Centre has laid down Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2022. These standards include norms for services, infrastructure, human resources, diagnostics, equipment, medicines etc.