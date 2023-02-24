No sub divisional hospital established in J&K in last 3 years : Official data

As per the data, in 2019-20, 1193 Sub-divisional hospitals were established across India, 1224 in 2020-21 and 1275 in 2021-22 but no such facility was established in J&K in these years.

Meanwhile, 15 District Hospitals (DH) were functional in J&K in 2021-22, 16 in 2020-21 and 21 in 2019-20.