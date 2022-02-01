Non-emergency OPD services at SKIMS Medical College Bemina to resume on Feb 3

Srinagar Feb 1: Authorities at SKIMS Medical College Bemina Srinagar which was designated a dedicated COVID hospital recently, Tuesday ordered resumption of non-emergency services at five specialties from February 3.
The GMC was designated a dedicated COVID hospital on January 14 in view of a steep spike in the virus cases.
Principal of the medical college, Prof Irfan Robbani in an order issued today directed resumption of non-emergency services in the specialties of Dermatology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dentistry and Psychiatry from Thursday February 3.
The decision has been made in accordance with the directions passed by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education a day before.
The non-emergency services shall however be provided in a detached OPD complex cut off from the COVID operations after following all SOPs.