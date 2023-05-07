Non-serious attitude towards physical education in J&K schools detrimental to growth of youth

A senior official in education department said that in Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Youth Services and Sports has been actively conducting tournaments and competitions at every level, engaging youth in various sports activities.

“The UT has been part of almost all major sports from a very long time. However, when it comes to sports, it is much of an extra-curricular activity and often an event that can be given a miss by the students. The overall development of the child, being linked to sports as much as to academics is a far call and even the teachers and planners dole out a step motherly treatment to sports activities,” he said.

A national level basketball player and academician, Zaid Mohammad told Greater Kashmir that the lack of infrastructure, equipment and opportunities has kept the young ones far away from holistic physical and mental development.

“As a result, we are developing into an unhealthy nation of young ones, where obesity and addictions have begun to be a problem of the majority,” he said.

He said that the NEP 2020 document has been elaborative on various aspects of education but has not been as generous in providing space to sports as part of curriculum.

The policy states that “The curriculum must include basic arts, crafts, humanities, games, sports and fitness, languages, literature, culture, and values, in addition to science and mathematics, to develop all aspects and capabilities of learners; and make education more well-rounded, useful, and fulfilling to the learner. Education must build character, enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate, and caring, while at the same time prepare them for gainful, fulfilling employment.”