Noora cardiac care center achieves milestone

“The patient was in frank heart failure. Such cases are rare and carry a very high mortality rate if not treated. Treatment options include surgical closure, which also carries a high operative mortality (50%).

Echocardiography revealed a large apical muscular defect (due to bursting of wall after heart attack) which was planned for device closure.

The defect was closed successfully via right internal jugular venous route by using 20 mm life tech muscular VSD Occluder. The whole procedure was performed under general anesthesia under trans-esophageal guidance with IABP standby mode,” it said.

The patient was discharged after two days in stable condition and the heart failure had resolved completely on two weeks follow up. The team included Prof. Nisar Ahmed Tramboo, Dr. Audil Lankar, Dr. Ghulam Nabi, (Anesthetists Dr. Sheikh Imran / Dr. Mashook) and technical staff including Reyaz , Rayees, MR Azhar, Faisal, Aiman, Tabiya, Murtaza. “Such cases are considered to be very high risk and are done only at higher centers in India,”