North India's renowned cancer, joint replacement experts now in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 21: Sarvodaya Healthcare is going to bring North India's renowned cancer specialists and robotic joint replacement surgeon to Srinagar.
Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Senior Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist, with experience of more than 14000 surgeries and Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar Senior Oncologist with over 30 years of experience in cancer treatment along with Dr Javed Altaf, a highly-skilled, cancer surgeon from Sarvodaya Hospital, Delhi NCR, Faridabad will be available in Srinagar every month.
Nowadays, cases of joint issues with symptoms like unbearable joint pain, difficulty in walking and crooked legs and complex cancer of different parts of the body are on the rise. In situations like these, having leading doctors of Delhi NCR in Srinagar would be highly beneficial for all.
Sarvodaya Hospital is a 450-bedded super speciality tertiary care hospital in Faridabad, near Delhi, which has North India's First Fully Active Robotic Joint Replacement Centre as well as one of North India’s most advanced Cancer Centre which provides high-end diagnosis and new-age treatment for all types of cancer.