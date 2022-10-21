North India's renowned cancer, joint replacement experts now in Srinagar

Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, Senior Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist, with experience of more than 14000 surgeries and Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar Senior Oncologist with over 30 years of experience in cancer treatment along with Dr Javed Altaf, a highly-skilled, cancer surgeon from Sarvodaya Hospital, Delhi NCR, Faridabad will be available in Srinagar every month.

Nowadays, cases of joint issues with symptoms like unbearable joint pain, difficulty in walking and crooked legs and complex cancer of different parts of the body are on the rise. In situations like these, having leading doctors of Delhi NCR in Srinagar would be highly beneficial for all.