Not normalising tobacco!

Is it late to quit now?

Often people say it has been decades of smoking behaviour, it’s a part of our lives. If we quit, will it change anything? Smoking cessation, at any age, will improve your health. Years of smoking damage can reverse with time. Right after 20 minutes of quitting your blood pressure and heart rate drop, and the temperature of your hands and feet increases.

After eight hours, your blood will contain lower levels of carbon monoxide and higher levels of oxygen. After 24 hours, your heart attack risk decreases.

After 48 hours, your nerve endings adjust to the absence of nicotine, and you begin to regain your ability to taste and smell. After two weeks to three months, your circulation improves, and you can tolerate more exercise. After one to nine months, your overall energy level increases, and you cough less.

Plus, sinus congestion, fatigue and shortness of breath decrease. After one year, your risk of heart disease cuts in half compared to a current smoker. After five to 15 years, your risk of stroke lowers to that of people who never smoked.

After 10 years, your risk of dying from lung cancer drops to almost the same rate as a lifelong non-smoker. Plus, you decrease the risk of other cancers. After 15 years, your risk of heart disease finally reaches that of people who never smoked.