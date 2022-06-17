NTEP Core Committee meeting held at SKIMS Soura

The meeting was convened by Prof (Dr) Sanauallah Shah, Head, Internal & Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS followed a detailed power point presentation was presented by Dr. Nazia Mehfooz Assistant Professor, Pulmonary Medicine on the performance of NTEP in SKIMS.

There was thread bear discussion on the functioning of the NTEP and identification of various issues related to NTEP, viz upgradation and installation of Diagnostic tools (CBNAAT/TRUENAAT) in Medical Colleges.

Dr Surya Kant ensured full support for developing nodal DRTB centre at SKIMS and other medical colleges and also upgradation of the existing DRTB centre in CD hospital, Srinagar. He also ensured for the regular and smooth supply of logistics and consumables for free diagnosis and treatment of TB patients of Kashmir.

He also advised to medical teachers of Kashmir to submit research proposals for tuberculosis and a minimum grant of two lakh rupees would be provided to each medical college for one research project and Rs 30,000 will be awarded to a junior doctor in each medical college for his post-graduate thesis related to TB.