NTPHC Budnamal in Kupwara runs from damaged school building, lacks staff

Kupwara: The residents of the heavy snow-bound area Budnamal, located 48 kilometers away from district headquarters, Thursday expressed a strong resentment against authorities for failing to depute a doctor at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) causing immense hardships for the locals.

The residents said that after the health centre was upgraded to NTPHC a few years ago they were told that proper staff along with machinery would be made available here but nothing concrete has materialized yet. The residents said that the hospital was running in an old damaged school building posing threat to the staff and patients as well.

“Leave the diagnostic facilities, even the hospital lacks an ambulance. At the time of any medical emergency, we are forced to book a private cab and pay over Rs 2000 to shift the patients to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara,” a local told Greater Kashmir.