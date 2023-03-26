Odours from other people’s sweat may help treat mental health issues: Study

London: Exposure to human odours, collected from other people’s sweat, may be used to boost treatment for some mental health issues, a new study has shown.

According to the study by European Psychiatric Association (EPA), the researchers demonstrated that social anxiety was reduced when patients were exposed to human ‘chemo-signals’, or what they typically refer to as body smell, derived from volunteers’ underarm sweat.

“The results of our preliminary study show that combining these chemo-signals with mindfulness therapy seems to produce better results in treating social anxiety than can be achieved by mindfulness therapy alone,” said lead researcher Elisa Vigna of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.