Omicron can be more lethal for children than Delta: Experts

The experts said that the symptoms of Omicron in kids are majorly similar to adults like sore throat, mild fever, fatigue, etc.



"We should be more prepared for our children's safety this time. The symptoms present in children are not much different from adults, which includes, cough and cold, fever, etc," Tayal told IANS.



"Parents should make their children stay at home as much as possible, take every Covid-19 related precaution and take good care of their nutrition in order to fight severity if get infected," he added.



According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 672 children were admitted to hospitals every day with Covid-19 during the last week ending Sunday -- the highest such number of the pandemic.