Omicron can evade protection offered by COVID vaccines, antibody therapies: Study

The study, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, also highlights the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the SARS-CoV-2 virus may soon evolve.

The researchers from Columbia University in the US and the University of Hong Kong noted that a striking feature of Omicron is the alarming number of changes in the variant's spike protein that could pose a threat to the effectiveness of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.

The study tested the ability of antibodies generated by vaccination to neutralise Omicron in laboratory tests that pitted antibodies against live viruses and against pseudoviruses constructed in the lab to mimic the variant.

The researchers found that the antibodies from people double-vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were significantly less effective at neutralising Omicron compared to the original virus.

Antibodies from previously infected individuals were even less likely to neutralise Omicron, they said.

People who received a booster shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are likely to be better protected, although even their antibodies exhibited diminished neutralising activity against Omicron, the study shows.