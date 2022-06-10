Omicron sub-variants behind rising Covid cases in India: Doctors

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that India registered 7,240 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, up from 5,233 infections logged the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 2,701 fresh cases, its highest infection count since January 25, while Kerala reported 2,271 new cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital reported 564 cases.

Although the cases are rising sharply, doctors are calling them mild, noting that the symptoms resolve within 2-3 days, and require no hospitalisation.

"I have observed that the recent Covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required any Remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not having major complications," Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS.