Omicron sub-variants may target lungs, evade vax and prior infection: Studies

Sato's experiments indicate that BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 replicate more efficiently in human lung cells than BA.2, while further experiments in hamsters suggest that BA.4 and BA.5 may cause more severe disease, the report said.



"It looks as though these things are switching back to the more dangerous form of infection, so going lower down in the lung," Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, was quoted as saying.



This may also be the case in India, where patients are presenting severe symptoms than during the earlier Omicron wave, Dr. Neha Gupta, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told IANS.



India on Thursday reported 13,313 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.



"During this wave we have seen patients having moderate- severe Covid-19 which is a little more in severity as compared to the Omicron variant," Gupta said.