ONGC inaugurates Heart Centre in Pulwama to reduce number of cardiac attacks

Srinagar: The Prasad Joo Khan Healthy Heart Centre was inaugurated on Saturday at Hawl village of Pulwama district under an ONGC CSR initiative by the Ummeed Foundation.
The Healthy Heart Centre has been funded by the ONGC under its initiative—“No Heart Attacks Mission.”
The centre was thrown open by Chairperson and Managing Director (MD) of Oil and Natural Gases Corporation (ONGC) limited Dr Alka Mittal.
Earlier the function started with the recitation of the recitation of Quranic verses.
During the proceedings, Founder Director Gauri Kaul Foundation, Dr Upendra Kaul in his welcome address recalled the bonds shared by the Muslims and Kashmiri Pandit community, which turned the audience nostalgic while recalling pre-90’s scenario in the village and other adjoining areas.
Kaul said Hawal was one of the small villages of the area with a population of not more than 550 people.
“I remember there were only 55 families in this village in the past which included 11 Muslims and 44 Pandit families.
Briefing about the initiative he said around 40 percent of the population faces Heart attacks due to hypertension (High BP) and 14 percent of the population is diabetic.
“This has been proved by a survey,” he said and briefed about risk factors associated with hypertension.
“People should avoid smoking, control their sugar at an early stage and consume more vegetables,” he said. During his address he also read the congratulatory message forwarded by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for setting up a Heart Centre in Pulwama Village.
The J&K LG in his message congratulated Dr Upendra Kaul for starting a heart centre in Pulwama District.
“The people of the valley and our administration welcome social projects aimed for the people. We assure you of all of our support,” the message reads.
J&K LG said Dr Alka Mittal CMD ONGC and her CSR Team who have funded the machinery and medical equipment and Ummeed Foundation- the implementation partner of the Project deserve a special mention.
“Our government will always welcome and facilitate such and similar social projects in J&K. With my peace,” read the concluding remarks of the message.
During the further proceedings, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary extended his gratitude to the ONGC, Ummeed Foundation for setting up a healthy heart care centre for the people of Pulwama.
In his address, he urged the ONGC MD to set up one stadium for the youth of Pulwama noting that physical well being of youth will keep away several ailments from them.
The MD ONGC quickly responded that an open gym facility will be set up very soon while work on establishing a sports stadium will also be worked out. “For that we need a piece of land and that has to be provided by the administration,” she said.
Notably, Energy Maharatna ONGC has supported the Heart Centre under mission ‘No Heart Attack Mission-2025 to improve availability of medical care in Cardiology.
A two-storied super-specialty heart center with a carpet area of 2600 square feet has been constructed by the Ummeed Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the weaker sections of society and promote a better quality of life for them through their participation in the overall development.
ONGC has provided a financial support of Rs 66.75 lakhs for the purchase of medical equipment.
The center has been designed to provide an experienced staff, highly sensitive diagnostic procedures and other facilities at subsidized rates.
Talking to media persons post inauguration of the centre, Dr Mittal said ONGC has taken up several CSR initiatives in the J&K UT for the welfare of the public.
“One initiative was the Super 30 project in Srinagar for coaching of meritorious students from economically weaker sections of society for the NEET examination from 2019,” she said.
She said the second was the vocational training program held in Baramulla for the youth in tailoring, hospitality and retail, fashion designing and setting up a drug de-addiction center through ‘Chinar 9 Javan Club’ of the Indian Army.
“It was done in collaboration with ‘REACHA’ NGO since 2016,” she said.
She said the initiative benefited over 5000 youth so far and has greatly helped in bringing peace to these border districts.