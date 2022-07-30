ONGC inaugurates Heart Centre in Pulwama to reduce number of cardiac attacks

Srinagar: The Prasad Joo Khan Healthy Heart Centre was inaugurated on Saturday at Hawl village of Pulwama district under an ONGC CSR initiative by the Ummeed Foundation.

The Healthy Heart Centre has been funded by the ONGC under its initiative—“No Heart Attacks Mission.”

The centre was thrown open by Chairperson and Managing Director (MD) of Oil and Natural Gases Corporation (ONGC) limited Dr Alka Mittal.

Earlier the function started with the recitation of the recitation of Quranic verses.

During the proceedings, Founder Director Gauri Kaul Foundation, Dr Upendra Kaul in his welcome address recalled the bonds shared by the Muslims and Kashmiri Pandit community, which turned the audience nostalgic while recalling pre-90’s scenario in the village and other adjoining areas.