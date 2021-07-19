Only vaccinated individuals should sacrifice animals, distribute meat on Eid-ul-Adha: Dr M Salim Khan

Srinagar, July 19: Professor and Head Community Medicine, GMC, Srinagar, Dr M Salim Khan has said that only vaccinated butchers should slaughter sacrificial animals this Eid-ul-Adha in view of increase in interactions, social and religious gatherings.

"Unvaccinated butchers have every chance to get infected while visiting multiple houses to deliver their services and will thus act as a source to spread infection among other families, " he said.

Besides, only vaccinated family members should come in contact with the sacrificial animal and ensure that they follow SOPs like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, he further advised.