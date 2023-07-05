Operation theatre ‘never put to use at SDH Kralpora’

Kupwara: Ever since Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kralpora has been shifted to new building, the operation theatre there has never been put to use. This is resulting in severe hardships to the patients from large number of villages.
The residents of Kralpora and adjacent areas said that due to non-functional operation theatre they are forced to look for other alternatives.
“After a decade long wait, the hospital was finally shifted to the new building but it does not serve the purpose. Even for a minor surgery we are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital (DH) Handwara as the operation theatre here has not been made functional yet,” Irfan Lone a local told Greater Kashmir.
“Besides for the areas including Budnamal and Keran this hospital caters to a huge chunk of population but it has never been a priority for officials at the helm of affairs,” he added.
The residents alleged that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned department several times but nothing concrete has been done in this regard so far. They said that even a representation was forwarded to higher authorities in this regard but till now nothing happened.
When Greater Kashmir brought this issue into the notice of Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kralpora Dr Javid Iqbal Lone, he said that due to lack of staff and other things, operation theatre was non-functional.
"The anaesthetist is not available here also which has made it difficult to make the operation theatre functional," he added.