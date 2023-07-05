Operation theatre ‘never put to use at SDH Kralpora’

Kupwara: Ever since Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kralpora has been shifted to new building, the operation theatre there has never been put to use. This is resulting in severe hardships to the patients from large number of villages.

The residents of Kralpora and adjacent areas said that due to non-functional operation theatre they are forced to look for other alternatives.

“After a decade long wait, the hospital was finally shifted to the new building but it does not serve the purpose. Even for a minor surgery we are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital (DH) Handwara as the operation theatre here has not been made functional yet,” Irfan Lone a local told Greater Kashmir.