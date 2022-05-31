Oral cancer in India mainly caused by tobacco: Experts

Dr Shankar told IANS that in India, out of total tobacco use, cigarettes contribute 5 per cent whereas 10 per cent by bidi and up to 85 per cent is by smokeless tobacco.



"Our efforts are more directed towards cigarettes and still lacking attention over other 95 per cent which are still unorganised and affecting maximum to human health," he said adding that tobacco cessation is an important tool to prevent large number of oral cancer cases in India and can also help to improve the survival in patients with cancer.



The World Health Organisation data says that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.