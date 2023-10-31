ORAL HEALTH, CAREER GUIDANCE | Govt Dental College Srinagar hosts seminar

Srinagar: In a step towards inclusive healthcare, Government Dental College (GDC) Srinagar today hosted a one-day seminar focusing on career counseling and oral health care for individuals with special needs.

The event, inaugurated by the Principal of GDC, Prof Riyaz Farooq, garnered enthusiastic participation from Heads of Departments, faculty members, as well as postgraduate and undergraduate students.

The seminar unfolded through a series of enlightening lectures and presentations, delving deep into the imperative of oral health care for those with special healthcare needs. It aimed to not only impart crucial knowledge but also extend a guiding hand towards promising career paths within the realm of dentistry.

Dr Altaf H Shah, a distinguished figure in the field of dentistry and Associate Professor at Marquette University, School Of Dentistry, Wisconsin USA, delivered an illuminating lecture on comprehensive oral healthcare for individuals with special needs. He shed light on the pivotal role of dentists in achieving this, while also elucidating the diverse career opportunities within the field.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Riyaz emphasised the multitude of avenues available to graduating students to advance their careers. He underscored that a doctor's dedication should fundamentally lie in the betterment of society.