Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by Covid vaccines in 2021: Lancet study

Globally, the study based on excess deaths from 185 countries and territories found that in the first year of the vaccination programme, 1.98 crore out of a potential 3.14 crore COVID-19 deaths were prevented worldwide.

The study estimates a further 5.99 lakh lives could have been saved if the World Health Organisation's target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the population in each country with two or more doses by the end of 2021 had been met.

The researchers estimated the number of deaths that were prevented between December 8, 2020 and December 8, 2021, which reflects the first year in which the vaccines were distributed.

"For India, we estimate that 42,10,000 (over 42 lakh) deaths were prevented by vaccination in this period. This is our central estimate, with the uncertainty in this estimate ranging between 36,65,000-43,70,000 (over 36.6 lakh to 43.7 lakh)," lead author of the study, Oliver Watson from the Imperial College London, the UK, told PTI.

"What this modelling study shows is that the vaccination campaign in India has likely saved millions of lives. This shows the remarkable impact that the vaccination has had, especially in India, which was the first country to experience the impact of the Delta variant," Watson said in an email.

He said the India numbers are based on the estimates that between 48.2 lakh and 56.3 lakh deaths may have occurred in the country during the pandemic, a number which is 10 times the official figure of over 5.24 lakh deaths reported so far.

"These are based on the estimates of excess mortality in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, which we have sourced from The Economist and are similar to the estimates that the WHO have reported.

"Independently, our group has also investigated the COVID-19 death toll based on reports of excess mortality and seroprevalence surveys and arrived at similar estimates of almost 10 times the official count," Watson said.

According to the estimates by The Economist, 23 lakh people died in India from COVID-19 by the start of May 2021, as against official figures of around 2 lakh by then.