Over 4.5 lakh treated under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in J&K: Govt

The J&K Government has empanelled around 250 hospitals including private run health institutes to provide free treatment to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

As per an official, 68.18 percent of the beneficiaries accounting for 69.85 lakh people have been registered under the scheme; making 76.59 percent of the total families eligible for benefits under the scheme.

An official said that of the 69.85 lakh registered beneficiaries, 37.7 lakh people have been issued golden cards in Kashmir and 32.09 lakh in Jammu. The government has employed its resources at district level to register all the population under the scheme for maximum benefit to the people.