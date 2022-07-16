Over 50% spike in daily COVID cases in J&K

Srinagar July 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 224 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours-an over 50 percent spike in the daily cases.
As per official figures, 112 cases each have been reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions taking the overall tally to 456829-288739 in Kashmir and 168090 in Jammu. On Friday, 149 cases were reported in J&K.
The death toll stands at 4758-2425 in Kashmir and 2333 in Jammu.
A total of 451104 patients have recovered so far including 113 recoveries in last 24 hours. Presently, there are a total of 967 active positive cases in J&K- 564 in Jammu and 403 in Kashmir.