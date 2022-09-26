Over 6000 patients benefit from 48 medical camps in Kashmir

Over the next 3 days the teams conducted medical camps at 48 places and patients were given free medical treatment and health check up. The teams were hosted by volunteers of Sewa Bharti JK and Ekal Vidyalaya.

In addition to the medical aspect, the teams also surveyed the localities and enquired about the problems being faced by people with respect to sanitation and clean drinking water.

After returning back from camps, a valedictory function was organised on 25.09.22 10 am in Auditorium Hall of GDC Srinagar.

The occasion was graced by Manniye Ramesh Pappa, patron NMO Bharat, DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, Yasin M Choudhary, MD KPDCL, Dr Vishambhar Singh, All India Secretary NMO Bharat, Girish Patel, Gujarat Sewa Bharti, Dr. Farooq Sewa Bharti JK and President Coordinator NMO Kashmir Dr. Kulwant Singh Bhau. President NMO Kashmir presented the welcome address in which he highlighted the significance of these camps for national integration.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Srinagar highlighted the need for bridging the gap and trust building and lauded the efforts of NMO Kashmir and Sewa Bharti JK in this direction. Yasin M Choudhary while addressing the audience apprised about various health schemes launched in Jammu and Kashmir through NHM and stressed on curbing the menace of drug abuse in JK.

Dr. Vishwabhar Singh Ji highlighted salient features of NMO Vision Kashmir in which a proposal of adopting one village within a radius of 50 kms by one NMO unit for targeting anaemia, tuberculosis, drug abuse, was suggested.