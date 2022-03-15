Over 656 tons biomedical waste generated daily during Covid: Govt

The Central Pollution Control Board had issued guidelines for handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during treatment, diagnostics and quarantine of Covid-19 patients in March 2020 and also developed an application, COVID19BWM to track the generation and treatment of this waste in the treatment facilities, he added.



The Minister said that there are no reported cases of violation of guidelines but the CPCB has issued notices to 33 facilities across the country for not reporting data on COVID19BWM, of which 15 are in Karnataka, 5 in Maharashtra, two each in Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana and one each in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.