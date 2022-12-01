Overweight women more likely to experience long Covid than men

The research team surveyed patients in Norfolk who had received a positive Covid PCR test result in 2020. A total of 1,487 people took part in an online survey which covered long Covid symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue, memory problems, and anxiety.



They found that more than half of the participants (774) were experiencing at least one long Covid symptom, showing a high self-reported prevalence.



Factors including BMI, sex, medication use, other health conditions, and whether they lived in a deprived area were taken into account.



"We show that more than a half of the survey respondents who tested positive for Covid in the East of England during the first year of the pandemic went on to report long Covid symptoms," said Vassiliou.



"Interestingly, we found that more women than men had long Covid symptoms. We also found that having a higher BMI was linked with long Covid," the researcher noted.



The team also found that people with long Covid were over three times more likely to use healthcare services than those who didn't display long Covid symptoms.